Kobbie Mainoo's footballing talent is now clear to us all. What the 19-year-old has also proved over the course of this season is his elite sense of timing. A nose for the big occasion.

Calling Mainoo's first Premier League goal a 'late winner' doesn't do it justice. Not when it came in the 97th minute, requiring him to weave past three Wolves players before bending the ball into the bottom corner to snatch a 4-3 victory at Molineux.

Mainoo's first senior goal at Old Trafford was pretty special, too. What better way to announce yourself to your home fans than by whipping a finish into the top corner against Liverpool, your great rivals.

And with United desperate for a shock win over noisy neighbours Manchester City to end a tough season on a high, of course it was Mainoo who stepped up to score the winner at Wembley.

Mainoo is no stranger at the national stadium - he'd already been named player of the match on his first start for England in March.

Still a teenager, Mainoo is already vital to United's future and looks ready to shine for England at this summer's Euros.

But through interviews with those who watched Mainoo's rise, Sky Sports delves into his past to trace a journey that looks set to end at the top.

Kobbie Mainoo is Next Up.