'Everyone wanted him'

Cophinha is one of the most famous U20 tournaments in the world. Neymar, Vincius Junior and Alisson are among those to have gained notoriety on this stage.

Scouts from around the globe flock to Sao Paolo every January, hoping to discover Brazil’s next superstar.

(Picture courtesy of Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras) (Picture courtesy of Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras)

Endrick made sure they knew who he was in 2022 aged just 15. "He was giving five years away to his opponents, and was just doing incredible things," says Vickery. "This was the first time we really saw him."

Palmeiras won Copinha for the first time that year, coached by Gomes. Endrick was the star, scoring six goals across seven games to claim the tournament's MVP award.

Endrick also won goal of the tournament for a bicycle kick he scored outside the box in the quarter-final. "It just couldn’t be done and he did it," chuckles Vickery. "The talent is breathtaking. He is extraordinary."

It wasn't the first time Endrick had gone viral for a wondergoal.

A year earlier, he scored from inside his own half in the Sao Paolo State Championship U17 final as Palmeiras triumphed over Corinthians. Parallels were quickly drawn with Pele’s near miss against Czechoslovakia at the 1970 World Cup.

Such comparisons are unavoidable for Endrick being a striker from Brazil. Many have crumbled under this pressure. "Mentally, he's very strong," says Gomes. "You could see it since he was U11. He constructs this everyday."

The reports on Endrick after Copinha were unanimous. This was the player to watch. "All my contacts in Brazil had already assured me that he was someone different," Mario Cortegana, a Real Madrid correspondent for The Athletic, tells Sky Sports.

"It's not so usual that this happens with football people in Brazil. I was told very early that he would arrive in Europe more prepared than Vinicius or Rodrygo, among others. I followed him closely and came away thinking the same."

"Everyone wanted Endrick," adds Vickery.

(Picture courtesy of Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras) (Picture courtesy of Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras)

Chelsea and Manchester City were thought to be the Premier League clubs in the strongest position to sign him. Had things panned out differently, perhaps England would be readying itself for the arrival of the Brazilian this summer.

CONTENTS PAGE HERE