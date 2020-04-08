Kevin Garnett dismisses Minnesota Timberwolves jersey retirement

Newly-selected NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett says he's "not entertaining" the possibility of the Minnesota Timberwolves retiring his jersey, due to an ongoing feud with owner Glen Taylor.

According to the 15-time All-Star, Taylor worked out an arrangement with former coach Flip Saunders for Garnett to join the team's front office and/or ownership group after he retired.

Saunders died of lymphoma in 2015, and Garnett, who wore the No. 21 jersey as he spent parts of 14 seasons with the Timberwolves (1995-2007, 2014-16), said Taylor backed out of the deal.

"Glen knows where I'm at. I'm not entertaining it," Garnett told The Athletic.

"First of all, it's not genuine. Two, (Taylor's) getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there.

"Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip.

Image: Garnett doesn't want any dealings with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor

"For that, I won't forgive Glen. I won't forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight-up person, straight-up businessman, and when Flip died, everything went with him."

The Boston Celtics are retiring the No 5 jersey that Garnett wore during a six-season spell with the team, during which they won the 2007-08 NBA title.

Garnett averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in a 21-year career with the Timberwolves, Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

"At this point, I don't want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him," Garnett said.

"I'll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don't do business with snakes.

"I don't do business with snake (expletive). I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like."