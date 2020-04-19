Please select your default edition
Denver Nuggets to promote Calvin Booth to GM, say reports

Sunday 19 April 2020 07:30, UK

Image: Calvin Booth during his playing days with the Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets plan to promote assistant general manager Calvin Booth to general manager, according to The Athletic.

The GM post was vacated earlier this month when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls' new executive vice president of basketball operations.

Booth's name surfaced in reports as a possible candidate to join Karnisovas in Chicago, but it appears he will remain in Denver as GM under president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Booth, who turns 44 in May, is a 10-year veteran player who joined the Nuggets as assistant GM in August 2017. He had spent the previous four seasons in the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office, after scouting for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012-13.

Booth played for seven different teams as a player, including two stints with the Washington Wizards, where he crossed over with Connelly, who worked as a scout and then as director of pro personnel. Connelly also worked with Booth while with the Pelicans in 2012-13 before joining the Nuggets.