Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck on YouTube on July 21

Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer are joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' NBA debate show, on YouTube on Tuesday night.

With just over a week to go before the 2019-20 NBA season restarts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, excitement is building as the 22 teams prepare for their return to competitive action.

Two Eastern Conference contenders have cause for concern over the health of their respective star players. The Boston Celtics have been taking a cautious approach with Kemba Walker after the All-Star point guard felt some pain in his troublesome left knee upon returning to practice. Walker moved to ally any concerns himself in a Zoom conference call, saying: "I'll be back in time for when things get real, for sure." But should Celtics fans be worried?

Victor Oladipo appears poised to go back on his decision to opt out of playing in the season restart. The two-time All-Star, who missed a year of action due to a left knee injury, was short of his best when he returned to the court in January 2020 and initially said the risk of re-injury meant he would not play in Orlando.

However, after travelling to Orlando with his Pacers team-mates and participating in full practices, Oladipo has stated there is now a possibility that he will play. How big a threat do Indiana pose with a fully fit Oladipo in their line-up? Could they make a deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs?

With the NBA deciding the eight seeding games in Orlando will not count towards voting for the 2019-20 season's individual awards, Armstrong will have Heatcheck's final say on the matter. Who will the former Bulls star select for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and the Most Improved Player award?

