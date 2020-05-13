NBA Retro on Sky Sports: Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Lakers 1991 Finals Gm 5

Ready to relive some classic NBA action? Start tonight as NBA Retro tips off with Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls facing Magic Johnson's Los Angeles Lakers.

The Showtime Lakers, winners of five NBA championships in the 1980s, were the final obstacle for Jordan and the Bulls in their quest to capture their first title.

The Lakers started the 1991 Finals series as favourites and won the first game on a last-second three-pointer by Sam Perkins, but then Chicago, powered by Jordan and Scottie Pippen on the offensive and defensive ends of the court, reeled off three straight wins.

With a maiden championship within their grasp, the Bulls travelled to The Forum for Game 5. Tune in to Sky Sports Arena at 9pm tonight to see what happened next.

NBA Retro is a 20-game series of classic match-up available on Sky Sports Arena. Games will air at 9pm every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

The series features many of the NBA's most iconic players, including Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James.

2:19 Heatcheck guests Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey prepare for NBA Retro on Sky Sports by selecting their favourite 1990s moments

Sky Sports Heatcheck stars Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey geared up for NBA Retro by telling host Jaydee Dyer their favourite 1990s NBA memories.

"I don't have a game but I have a moment," said Ovie. "Michael Jordan coming back to the Chicago Bulls after his 1993 retirement and winning three more titles.

7:13 Rewind to 1995 and watch Michael Jordan drop 55 points on the New York Knicks just days after returning to the NBA after a 21-month absence

"It put a stamp on his greatness and showed everyone what time it was. It showed how Jordan was in a league of his own."

"For me, it's Jordan's final shot in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz," said Mo. "It was the perfect way to go out, stealing the ball off Karl Malone, coming up the court, crossing over his man and draining the shot - truly iconic.

2:17 Gametime analysts David Aldridge and Greg Anthony recall Michael Jordan's 45-point performance in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals

"But my personal favourite is the young Shaquille O'Neal coming into the league and breaking backboards with his dunks. That was just crazy."

Watch NBA Retro on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.