New York Knicks set to hire Walt Perrin and Frank Zanin as assistant general managers

The New York Knicks are reportedly set to hire Walt Perrin and Frank Zanin as their assistant general managers to work under Scott Perry.

The move comes as current Knicks assistant general manager Gerald Madkins' contract is set to expire in August, having joined the side from the Los Angeles Clippers in July 2017 when Perry was first appointed as general manager.

Perrin has been with the Utah Jazz for the last 19 years, most recently as vice president of player personnel and also previously served as a scout for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, Zanin has been with the Oklahoma City Thunder's front office since 2016 and also worked as an assistant general manager with the Brooklyn Nets, with whom he spent six years.

New York haven't been to the playoffs since 2012-13, when the club made it past the first round for the first time since 1999-2000.