Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic set for season-ending wrist surgery

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will have season-ending wrist surgery on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news that Bogdanovic is undergoing surgery on his right wrist to repair an injury he suffered in January. During the season's hiatus - which began in mid-March - Bogdanovic began to experience discomfort from the injury, Wojnarowski reported.

His injury, per the team, is a ruptured scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. The team did not confirm the January timeline, rather saying his injury occurred "sometime in 2019″ and that it continued to bother Bogdanovic throughout the 2019-20 season.

The Jazz on Monday said Bogdanovic will have his surgery on May 19 in New York. He will not come back for any of the 2019-20 season or playoffs if either does resume.

Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points this season and shot 41.4 per cent on three-pointers, both of which are the second-best marks on the Jazz.

Utah overhauled their roster in the 2019 offseason and signing Bogdanovic to a reported four-year, $73m deal was one of the team's big moves.

Shortly after news of Bogdanovic's injury appeared on Twitter, Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell tweeted: "Salute to my brother @44Bojan for fighting through for us all year... one of the toughest dudes I know. Get right and ready for next season."

Originally a second-round draft pick by the Miami Heat in 2011, Bogdanovic has averaged 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 462 career games (345 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets (2014-17), Washington Wizards (2017), Indiana Pacers (2017-19) and Jazz.

