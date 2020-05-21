Golden State Warriors will consider trading lottery picks for veteran, says GM Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors will "consider" trading their lottery picks for a veteran, general manager Bob Myers has said.

With the NBA season suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus, Myers and head coach Steve Kerr are discerning the best path forward for a team who currently hold the best odds of securing the No 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

That could include trading their pick and the 2021 first-round selection belonging to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is owed to the Warriors as part of the return for D'Angelo Russell.

"We're going to consider all that," Myers said in an interview with NBC Sports. "Now, I don't know if the headline is going to be that we're trading our pick. So, be clear that I said 'consider.'"

With the Warriors, there will be plenty to consider before unloading a lottery pick.

For one, the team is also operating with a massive $17.2 million trade exception. And another, Kerr and Myers were never able to see Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins - acquired from the Wolves in the Russell deal - on the court together, due to injuries.

The Warriors are 15-50 in the postponed 2019-20 season, the worst record in the league by four games. The NBA lottery was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed to a later date, although the format is expected to remain the same even if the regular season goes unfinished.

Kerr said April 29 that he was already in summertime or off-season mode, having conducted exit interviews with players and shifting to evaluating the future makeup of the franchise.

