Zion Williamson undergoing treatment during season hiatus, say New Orleans Pelicans

Thursday 21 May 2020 08:09, UK

Zion Williamson does press-ups on court prior to a Pelicans game
Image: Zion Williamson does press-ups on court prior to a Pelicans game

Zion Williamson has been undergoing treatment to improve his flexibility during the NBA season hiatus, the New Orleans Pelicans have confirmed.

Despite the Pelicans' practice facility being closed due to coronavirus, the NBA granted a special exception to the organisation allowing Williamson to receive treatment there, Christian Clark of NOLA.com reports.

Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin noted: "They weren't able to do any court work during that period of time, but they were able to get the [flexibility] work in needed on the table, and so that was important."

Zion Williamson celebrates after scoring with a dunk against Milwaukee 3:02
Check out Zion Williamson's best plays from the 2019-20 NBA season

The Pelicans have been vocal about the amount of training Williamson needs to do to prevent injuries, including teaching him better ways to run, jump and land. Unsurprisingly, flexibility is also part of that regimen.

Due to a torn meniscus, Williamson did not make his NBA debut until January 22 against the Spurs after suffering a knee injury during the 2019-20 preseason.

