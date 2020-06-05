Michael Jordan to donate $100m in fight for racial equality "Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."

Michael Jordan and his company have pledged to donate $100m (£79m) over the next 10 years to organisations engaged in the fight for racial equality and social justice.

The announcement comes after several days of protests in the United States and further afield following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week.

In a statement, the Jordan Brand said: "Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.

"Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand will be donating $100m over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

Earlier this week, Jordan voiced outrage over the Floyd incident, saying he was "truly pained and plain angry" and that he stood with those "calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour in our country".