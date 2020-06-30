Coronavirus: Denver Nuggets close facility after positive tests

The Denver Nuggets closed their training facility over the weekend after two members of their party that was set to travel to Orlando for the NBA season's restart tested positive for coronavirus, American media reported on Tuesday.

The Denver Post and ESPN reported that the team's 35-person party made up of players, coaches and staff was tested on Saturday. The reports did not specify who tested positive but said the facility will be reopened based on the results of ongoing tests. The team and the league did not comment on the reports.

Last week, the league said 16 of 302 players had tested positive for COVID-19 and were in self-isolation.

Image: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus in Serbia last week

The team was set to travel on July 7 to Florida where the NBA plans to restart the suspended season on July 30 at Disney World, with all games, practices and housing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Orlando resort.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said this month that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March while center Nikola Jokic tested positive in Serbia last week.

The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference standings, behind the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, and they are scheduled to play the Miami Heat on August 1 in their first game after the hiatus.

Three New Orleans Pelicans players have also tested positive for coronavirus, team executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin announced on Tuesday.

Image: New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin announced that three of the team's players have tested positive

Griffin did not reveal the identities of the players but said they are in isolation and undergoing daily tests with the ability to return to the team after two days of negative tests.

Griffin, who is a cancer survivor, also said he will join the team in Orlando, while coach Alvin Gentry, 65, told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday that "my plan is to be with the team in Orlando, and I'm looking forward to it."

The Pelicans reside in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 28-36 record. They sit 3.5 games back of the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

