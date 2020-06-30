Markelle Fultz: Orlando Magic guard wants fight for social justice to coincide with NBA restart

Markelle Fultz is eager to see the fight for social justice continue and coincide with the resumption of the NBA season at the end of July.

A host of NBA players have accompanied players from other sports leagues in using their influence to speak publicly on the issue of systemic racism in America following the unlawful killing of George Floyd.

Having been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league season is scheduled to get back underway on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, starting with the Utah Jazz against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Image: As part of its ongoing efforts to address racial inequality, the NBA and the players union have agreed to have 'Black Lives Matter' painted on the courts

"I feel like this is an opportunity for us to have a voice, a platform to bring unity together," said the Orlando Magic guard. "I think it does bring a lot of people together, they have a chance to kind of make this work, go back to normal.

"But you can't ignore the facts of social justice and all the other things going on in the world today. And one of the biggest things is just the safety of everybody.

"I think that as long as we're safe, I feel as though, this is something that we all need. You know, basketball is a big part of a lot of people's lives, not just ours, but our families, you know, people that just watch it.

"So I feel as though it is two ways to this, this this path of the NBA returning, but I feel as though, you know, we can make it the best of both worlds as long as we're doing everything that we can do for not only ourselves, but standing up for what's right in this world."

Fultz added that players have discussed releasing a video addressing and educating people on the societal issues currently facing America.

A host of the NFL's biggest stars recently did something similar as they united to demand change from the league in regards to its approach on racism.

"We all came together and said that we want to do a video," Fultz added. "A video coming out where we all say different parts that's going out.

"Just to speak on what's going on in the world and what we feel is what's right and what's wrong. I feel as though we're going to use our resources to try and figure out what is the best way we can help change the world.

"We had a chance to get on a call and just trying to help people learn [about] the right to vote. To have a chance to vote, to register to vote, so they can vote and make a big change.

"I feel as though that's the first step. And so it can be just a little thing of telling people to go register to vote."

