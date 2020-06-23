NBA and players union finalise new collective bargaining agreement - reports

A new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and it union the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) was approved on Tuesday, according to reports.

The agreement allows for transactions to resume at 12pm ET (5pm UK time) on Tuesday as the 22 remaining teams begin returning to the court to prepare for the league to resume the 2019-20 regular season in Orlando, Florida, on July 30.

Image: The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida pictured following the US lockdown

The NBA plans to host players at The Walt Disney World Resort. Teams with playoff chances will finish the regular season. The postseason will follow at the same site.

ESPN said commissioner Adam Silver recently held a conference call with NBA team executives and addressed the Florida outbreak. The report said Silver was "resolute but somber" and was confident that keeping players together in the bubble would help prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

The league is "closely monitoring the data in Florida and Orange County and will continue to work collaboratively with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), public health officials and medical experts regarding our plans," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

Orlando, located in Orange County in Central Florida, hasn't been hit as hard by the coronavirus as South Florida. Still, players expressed concern that non-NBA employees, such as the housekeeping or dining staff, could introduce the virus into the bubble, according to the report.

Image: NBPA executive director Michele Roberts addresses the media at a 2019 NBA Cares event

"While we take some solace in knowing our players will not travel commercially to get to Orlando, that access to the campus is severely limited and, of course, all of the other health and safety protocols in place, the numbers will keep our attention," Michele Roberts, NBPA executive director told ESPN.

"If necessary to add further restrictions respecting those third parties having access to the campus, we will seek to implement them."

Last week, the league issued a 113-page guide that outlined health protocols and other procedures that will be in place in Florida.

The teams are expected to arrive in the second week of July for an abbreviated training camp.

