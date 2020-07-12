Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook miss Florida practice

Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook have not travelled with the team to Orlando and did not participate in the side's first practice ahead of the NBA's restart.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni did not provide a reason for their absence but said he expects both players to join the team in Florida soon.

D'Antoni explained: "I don't think it's going to be too many days. It will work itself out. Some things you can't control totally, but in a few days, they'll be here.

"It's not ideal. But it's going to be good and we'll be ready to go. It won't set us back."

Houston's first game following the NBA's restart is on July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks, live on Sky Sports.

The NBA returns to your screens on Sky Sports this month as the 2019-20 season resumes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on July 30.

Opening night will see the Utah Jazz take on rookie star Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at 11pm, before Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers come up against LeBron James and the Avery Bradley-less Los Angeles Lakers from 2am on Friday, July 31.

The structure will see 22 of the NBA's 30 teams play eight seeding games to decide a 16-team playoff field, which will follow the traditional post-season format and crown a champion no later than October 13.