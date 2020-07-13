Please select your default edition
Kawhi Leonard in quarantine protocol after Orlando arrival

Monday 13 July 2020 06:51, UK

Kawhi Leonard fires a jump shot against the Orlando Magic
Image: Kawhi Leonard fires a jump shot against the Orlando Magic

Kawhi Leonard has arrived in Florida and is serving his quarantine protocol, LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said on Saturday.

Leonard was excused from making the trip with the team earlier in the week to attend to a family matter.

Rivers said every Clippers player is healthy as the four-month hiatus from the coronavirus allowed Leonard (knee) and Paul George (offseason surgery on both shoulders) to rest and recover.

Now Rivers has to figure out how much to play his star during the restart and the postseason.

"I don't know that yet," Rivers said about Leonard's playing time. "I think everybody's healthy, that is a great thing. Guys were not as healthy in training camp at the beginning of this year.

Kawhi Leonard questions a call during the Clippers&#39; win against the Grizzlies 5:31
BJ Armstrong says Kawhi Leonard's impact has been immense and if he was able to win an NBA Championship while being the NBA Finals MVP with a third team, he'd obtain legendary status

"Now we got Paul George healthy, we have Kawhi healthy, we don't have a guy that's injured right now, knock on wood. Hope that continues," Rivers said.

The Clippers resume the season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Leonard, who is in his first season with the team, was averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 51 games before the pandemic interrupted the season.

The Clippers (44-20) are in second place in the Western Conference and trail the Lakers by five-and-a-half games.

