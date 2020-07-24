New Orleans Pelicans ready to resume playoff push - with or without Zion Williamson

With or without Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans think they will be ready to resume their playoff push.

The rookie's availability to play remains unclear as the season's July 30 resumption approaches. He left the NBA's bubble on July 16 to attend to an unspecified family medical matter. A week later, the club has yet to provide an update on his possible return.

The departure of the NBA's top overall draft choice would seem deflating after the way he played in 19 games having missed his first 44 while recovering from right knee surgery.

Not only did he average 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in less than 30 minutes per game, but the 6ft 6in, nearly 285lb power forward did it with the explosive mix of agility, quickness, strength and leaping ability that has made him a global basketball sensation since before he starred at Duke.

3:02 Check out Zion Williamson's best plays from this season's NBA.

His apparent dedication to improving his physique, conditioning and fundamentals during a three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic only heightened anticipation for the resumption of his rookie season.

"Zion looked great," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "He did a lot of work when we were going through these days where we weren't together."

Image: Brandon Ingram pictured in action for the Pelicans

But Gentry also stresses the Pelicans looked great without Williamson from late December into January, when they won 11 of 16 games to revive playoff prospects that seemed far-fetched following a 7-23 start that included a franchise worst 13-game skid.

"The main thing that we have got to keep in mind," Gentry said, "is that we had a stretch where we did well before Zion became, from a health standpoint, able to play."

That stint saw forward Brandon Ingram blossom into a club's top-scorer (24.3 points per game) and a first-time All-Star, while guard Lonzo Ball improved his shot and grew more comfortable as a playmaker alongside Jrue Holiday in the back court.

After Williamson came back, the Pelicans won 10 of 19, leaving them in striking distance of Memphis for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference when the season was suspended in March.

1:31 Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets

"We put ourselves in a great position to make the playoffs, even though we started off kind of rough," center Derrick Favors said. "That just means that we've got a good group of guys on the team that have great character, strong will and are just willing to lay it all out on the line."

The Pelicans say Williamson has been tested for coronavirus on a daily basis during his time away and remains negative, raising his prospects for gaining NBA approval to play after isolating as few as four days following his return to Disney's Wide World of Sports complex.

The Pelicans begin the resumption of their season July 30 against Utah, live on Sky Sports Arena, followed two days later by a date with the LA Clippers.

Playoff prospects

The Pelicans are three-and-a-half-games behind Memphis for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

But there is also the possibility of participating in the postseason by finishing ninth and within four games of the eighth seed.

In that case, the ninth-place team would have to beat the eighth-place team in two straight games to advance to the full NBA playoffs. Portland currently holds the ninth spot, with New Orleans and Sacramento less than one game behind in a tie for 10th.

New Ball game

Image: Lonzo Ball in action for New Orleans during the regular season

Gentry says Ball, who was part of last summer's Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers, was playing as well as any guard in the league when the season was suspended.

Ball has averaged 12.4 points, 7 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals this season. With a new shooting motion, he is hitting better than 38 per cent of his three-pointers. His knack for pushing the ball up court with quick, long outlet passes has made him a good fit in New Orleans' up-tempo offense.

"I feel like he kind of gets his thrill, and he makes great plays, by passing," Holiday said. "He can score whenever he wants to ... but I think the way he makes plays for other people is incredible."

Man in the middle

The Pelicans see Favors' presence in the middle, particularly on the defensive end, as a reason they climbed back into contention. Favors missed 16 games early this season because of injury and the death of his mother.

He returned in mid-December and the Pelicans have since won 20 of the 35 games in which he played, including 12 victories during which Williamson was out.

"He is a smart player," Holiday said. "Offensively, he knows spacing well. He is a great rebounder. He kind of does the intangibles and the things that people don't like to do."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.