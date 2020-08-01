Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Jonathan Isaac: Orlando Magic forward first NBA player not to kneel during anthem

Isaac stood while his team-mates knelt around him before Magic's win over the Nets

Saturday 1 August 2020 08:47, UK

Orlando Magic&#39;s Jonathan Isaac stands before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Magic
Image: Jonathan Isaac stands before the start of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA player not to kneel during the national anthem since the league restarted play on Thursday.

The Orlando Magic forward, an ordained minister, was also the first NBA player not to sport a Black Lives Matter shirt during the playing of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' anthem.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Ahead of the Magic's 128-118 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Isaac stood while his team-mates knelt around him.

Brooklyn Nets&#39; Garrett Temple (17) dribbles as Orlando Magic&#39;s Jonathan Isaac (1) defends
Image: Brooklyn Nets' Garrett Temple dribbles as Isaac defends

Explaining his stance, Isaac said: "Absolutely I believe Black Lives Matter. A lot went into my decision. Kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt don't go hand in hand in supporting Black lives.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"I do believe that Black lives matter, I just felt like it was a decision I had to make, and I didn't feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand with supporting Black lives.

"I don't think that kneeling or putting on a T-shirt for me, personally, is the answer.

"For me, Black lives are supported through the Gospel, all lives are supported through the Gospel."

More on this story

Isaac, who scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the Magic's win, received the support of his coach Steve Clifford who backed the decision of the player to stand and not kneel.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

"That's a personal decision," Magic coach Clifford said.

Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has backed Isaac&#39;s stance
Image: Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has backed Isaac's stance

"We're all supporting each other in this, and if guys are not comfortable kneeling and they want to stand, nobody has a problem with that.

"I support him. His team-mates support him. The organisation supports him. That's part of living in our country."

Which restart games are live on Sky Sports?

Which restart games are live on Sky Sports?

Seeding games, running from July 30 to August 14, come thick and fast across Sky Sports Arena, Action and Mix

All players and coaches for the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers had kneeled for the anthem on Thursday.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Becky Hammon both stood for the anthem on Friday and both wore Black Lives Matters shirts.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game