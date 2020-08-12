Please select your default edition
Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for head-butting Moritz Wagner in Bucks-Wizards clash

Thursday 13 August 2020 06:08, UK

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected during the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Washington Wizards after head-butting Moritz Wagner

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Milwaukee's game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night after the NBA MVP head-butted Moritz Wagner.

Tuesday night's seeding game scores

  • Portland Trail Blazers 134-131 Dallas Mavericks
  • Phoenix Suns 130-117 Philadelphia 76ers
  • Boston Celtics 122-107 Memphis Grizzlies
  • Houston Rockets 105-123 San Antonio Spurs
  • Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Washington Wizards
  • New Orleans Pelicans 106-112 Sacramento Kings
  • Brooklyn Nets 108-96 Orlando Magic
With 8:50 remaining in the first half, Wagner took a charge from Antetokounmpo, who didn't like the offensive foul call in what had become a physical game.

Mo Wagner and Giannis Antetokounmpo are reprimanded by the referee
Image: Moe Wagner and Giannis Antetokounmpo are reprimanded by the referee

During a break in the action with Milwaukee challenging the call, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner, exchanging words with the Wizards power forward before head-butting him. He was immediately ejected from the game.

Antetokounmpo had 12 points and nine rebounds in 10 minutes before exiting the floor.

Moe Wagner reacts after being head-butted by Giannis Antetokounmpo
Image: Wagner reacts after being head-butted by Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee went on to win what was essentially a meaningless contest 126-113. The Bucks have already clinched the top seed in the East, while the Wizards, who are winless in the bubble, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Antetokounmpo's head-butt could draw a punishment from the league and keep him out of the team's final seeding game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Antetokounmpo was named as one of the three finalists for the 2020 MVP award.

