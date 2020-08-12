Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for head-butting Moritz Wagner in Bucks-Wizards clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Milwaukee's game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night after the NBA MVP head-butted Moritz Wagner.

Tuesday night's seeding game scores Portland Trail Blazers 134-131 Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns 130-117 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 122-107 Memphis Grizzlies

Houston Rockets 105-123 San Antonio Spurs

Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans 106-112 Sacramento Kings

Brooklyn Nets 108-96 Orlando Magic

With 8:50 remaining in the first half, Wagner took a charge from Antetokounmpo, who didn't like the offensive foul call in what had become a physical game.

Image: Moe Wagner and Giannis Antetokounmpo are reprimanded by the referee

During a break in the action with Milwaukee challenging the call, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner, exchanging words with the Wizards power forward before head-butting him. He was immediately ejected from the game.

Antetokounmpo had 12 points and nine rebounds in 10 minutes before exiting the floor.

Image: Wagner reacts after being head-butted by Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee went on to win what was essentially a meaningless contest 126-113. The Bucks have already clinched the top seed in the East, while the Wizards, who are winless in the bubble, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Antetokounmpo's head-butt could draw a punishment from the league and keep him out of the team's final seeding game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Antetokounmpo was named as one of the three finalists for the 2020 MVP award.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.