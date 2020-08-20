NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat take 2-0 lead over Indiana Pacers

Duncan Robinson tied a franchise postseason record with seven three-pointers in just his second career playoff game, helping the Miami Heat take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers with a 109-100 victory.
Robinson finished with a game-high 24 points, Goran Dragic added 20 and Jimmy Butler had 18 in a balanced attack that allowed the fifth-seeded Heat to successfully follow up on Tuesday's 113-101 triumph in the series opener.
Victor Oladipo, playing two days after suffering an eye injury that required brief hospitalisation, paced fourth-seeded Indiana with 22 points.
Game 3 is slated for Saturday.
NBA first-round playoff games live on Sky Sports
- Gm 2: Trail Blazers @ Lakers | Friday 2am | Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 3: Clippers @ Mavericks | Saturday 2am | Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 3: Heat @ Pacers | Saturday 8:30pm | Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 4: Celtics @ 76ers | Sunday 6pm | Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 4: Lakers @ Trail Blazers | Tuesday 2am | Sky Sports Arena
Indiana led by five points and Miami by no more than nine in a tightly-contested first-half that ended with the Heat clinging to a 51-46 advantage.
But Miami gradually pulled away in the third quarter, with Robinson playing a leading role.
The second-year forward, who tied for third in the NBA with 270 three-pointers made during the regular season, hit three in the third period as the Heat ran off to as many as a 16-point lead.
Jae Crowder chipped in with a pair of three-pointers and Tyler Herro added a sixth for the Heat in the decisive run.
The Pacers got no closer than seven in the final quarter.
Play the NBA Playoff Bracket Challenge
Make your picks for every round of the players and share your selections with friends
Robinson shot 7-for-8 from beyond the arc, the seven threes tying Damon Jones in 2005 and Mike Miller in 2012 for the franchise record.
Herro connected on three three-pointers, while Dragic, Butler and Crowder added a pair apiece for the Heat, who shot 18-for-35 from deep - setting a franchise postseason record for made threes - and outscored the Pacers 54-36 from behind the arc.
Herro finished with 15 points, while Crowder totalled 10 and a team-high eight rebounds for Miami. Butler also found time for seven rebounds and a team-high-tying six assists.
Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon backed Oladipo with 17 apiece for the Pacers, while All-Bubble first-teamer T.J. Warren was limited to 14 points, missing all five of his three-point attempts.
The entire Indiana starting five scored in double figures, with Aaron Holiday adding 12 points.
Turner tied Crowder for game-high rebounding honours with eight, while Brogdon accumulated a game-high nine assists.
Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.