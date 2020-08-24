Josh Richardson addresses Philadelphia 76ers' accountability problem

Josh Richardson believes a lack of accountability was a costly factor for the Philadelphia 76ers as they were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

Doubt has been cast over the future of head coach Brett Brown after Philadelphia were swept aside 4-0 by the Boston Celtics, who wrapped up the series with a 110-106 win in Game 4.

The Sixers had been hampered by the loss of All-Star guard Ben Simmons to injury, while there has also been an inconsistency in production across the team.

"He's a good guy," Richardson said of Brown post-game. "He's a good man. He means well.

"I just think going forward, we've just got to have some more accountability. I don't think there was much accountability this season and I think that was part of our problem.

"It just has to start. There's always got to be a Day One. We've just got to start from scratch. It's not going to be easy and we're not going to be comfortable, but that's what championship teams do.

"[When] guys are not doing their job on or off the court, there's got to be some kind of consequence - not consequence, but we've got to be able to talk to each other and listen.

"And not [just] listen to say something back, but actually hear [each other]. It's a hard lesson to learn for some people, but in order for us to make this playoff run that I think we all want, I know we all want, it's got to start."

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 30 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Tobias Harris' 20 points and Al Horford's 12 points and 10 boards.

The center, who has three years left on his contract, was questioned on his own future with Philadelphia after the game.

"I don't make the decisions," he said. "I'm here in Philly. Whatever happens, happens," said Embiid.

"I've always said that I want to end my career here, and if it happens, good. If it doesn't happen, well, you move on and all that stuff."

