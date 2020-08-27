Donald Trump brands NBA 'political organisation' after Jacob Blake shooting protests Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times by a police officer in Wisconsin, sparking widespread protets

Donald Trump said 'I don't think that's a good thing' that players are protesting

Donald Trump has branded the NBA a "political organisation" as protests intensified over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.

The US president weighed in after players and teams from the top tiers of basketball, baseball, soccer, and tennis refused to participate in games scheduled on Wednesday night.

Their actions follow the Milwaukee Bucks sitting out a top-flight basketball match earlier this week over the attack on Blake - a 29-year-old black man who was shot in the back several times by a police officer in the city of Kenosha on Sunday.

While President Trump admitted he did not know much about the shooting of Mr Blake, he spoke about the NBA teams' actions.

"They've become like a political organisation and that's not a good thing," he said on Thursday.

"I don't think that's a good thing for sports or for the country."

1:29 Former Indianapolis head coach Tony Dungy and Mike Tirico of NBC Sports discuss the decision of some NFL teams to cancel practice sessions in solidarity with the NBA protest

The shooting of Blake was captured in a video filmed by a bystander across the street, leading to protests.

It comes just months after the death of George Floyd, and at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has continued to gain prominence across the US and around the world.

NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours earlier this week to discuss if the season can continue, as they continue not to play until politicians act to address police brutality.

The US basketball association had managed to make a successful comeback after the sport was suspended due to coronavirus back in March.

0:46 Michael Jordan was called into Thursday's NBA discussions to help guide the players and the league on steps going forward to try and spark change

Its first revamped games of the impeded 2019-20 season took place at the end of July, with the players and coaches having been kept in a bubble at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

4:35 NBA.com's Sekou Smith says he expects some players to leave the NBA bubble even if the majority agree to play the remainder of the season

President Trump previously criticised NFL players for protesting over police brutality in the US, urging team owners to sack stars who took a knee - the movement started by Colin Kaepernick.

Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, also called the recent demonstrations "absurd and silly".

"If they want to protest, I don't think we care," he said.

2:35 Former NBA star John Amaechi says sport and politics will always be connected, following protests in US sport following the police shooting of Jacob Blake

He even accused the NBA of having "embraced the Communist Party" for not taking similar action over China's alleged human rights violations and imposing a new security law on Hong Kong.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner added: "NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially.

"I do think that peaceful protest has a place and it has importance.

"But I do think that what we need to do right now is make sure that we take the anger that people have and we have to move from slogans to constructive solutions."

Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That's why your vote is @morethanavote ✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2020

LA Lakers star LeBron James tweeted: "Change doesn't happen with just talk!!

"It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! ... It's on US to make a difference."

James is backing the More Than A Vote campaign, which is encouraging black Americans to register to vote ahead of the US presidential election on November 3.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has said the shots fired at Blake "pierce the soul of the nation".

Blake is still fighting for his life - he is in a critical condition at hospital.