NBA players 'agree to resume postseason'

The NBA players have agreed to resume the postseason, according to reports, but Thursday night's three playoff games will not take place.

The players decided to end their boycott and resume the NBA playoffs in a meeting on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

The meeting took place inside the NBA bubble near Orlando and was the second session to discuss whether to continue the 2020 postseason after Wednesday's three-game boycott.

NBA executive vice president Mike Bass confirmed Thursday's games would not be played but hopes the playoffs will resume on either Friday or Saturday.

Bass said in a statement: "There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this (Thursday) afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps."

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers were due to play Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Thursday, as were the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

The Boston Celtics were set to face the Toronto Raptors in the opening game of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

One potential remedy for the schedule, per reports, would be to play the three games that were postponed on Wednesday on Friday night, and the three games scheduled for Thursday night on Saturday, though that has not been decided.

Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That's why your vote is @morethanavote ✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2020

Shortly after Wojnarowski's tweet, LeBron James posted a statement on Twitter demanding immediate social change.

"Change doesn't happen with just talk!!" he tweeted. "It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!"

Yahoo Sources: There was a change in position from last night with LeBron James, among others, relaying it was in their best interest to finish out the season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 27, 2020

James and his Los Angeles Lakers team-mates, along with Kawhi Leonard and other members of the LA Clippers, had reportedly advocated a boycott of the remainder of the postseason in the players meeting on Wednesday night.

However, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James offered a fresh perspective in Thursday's meeting, saying it was in the players' best interests to recommence play and finish the season.

