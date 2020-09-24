Bam Adebayo: Miami Heat forward fit to face Boston Celtics in Game 5

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is not in any danger of missing Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on Thursday that Adebayo is good to go for the possible close-out game of the Eastern Conference Finals and that the apparent left wrist injury he suffered near the end of Game 4 was a non-factor.

"He'll be ready to go," Spoelstra said.

"It's a little bit of everything. This is a physical series. He'll be ready to go (Friday)."

The Heat hold a 3-1 series lead.

3:09 Highlights of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Adebayo suffered the injury when he got mixed up with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum with just over two minutes remaining in Miami's 112-109 win on Wednesday.

Afterward, the 23-year-old said the wrist was fine.

"Just a wrong turn ... wrong little movement, nothing major," Adebayo said.

Adebayo recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4 and is averaging 21.5 points and 11 rebounds in the series.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.