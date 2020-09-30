LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

Ovie Soko joins BJ Armstrong, Mo Mooncey and host Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck Overtime - listen now.

The NBA Finals, featuring the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, are upon us with Game 1 tipping off in the early hours of Thursday morning (1:45am) live on Sky Sports Arena.

How will the showpiece series unfold? Will LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to steamroll the Lakers' opponents? Will Jimmy Butler and the Heat make a mockery of those who have labelled them underdogs? And who will be lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the series? Ovie, Mo and BJ make their Finals predictions.

1:50 BJ Armstrong is intrigued to see what Miami can do to take something away from the strength of the Lakers

While the Lakers and Heat duel in the Finals, several NBA team are looking to fill coaching vacancies. Mo has his say on the leading candidates to take over the New Orleans Pelicans, BJ considers who is most suitable to take the reins at the Philadelphia 76ers and Ovie offers his take on the best replacement for Mike D'Antoni with the Houston Rockets.

The biggest coaching vacancy is that of the LA Clippers after Doc Rivers was dismissed on Sunday night in the wake of their Western Conference semi-final collapse against the Denver Nuggets.

After their postseason humiliation, does Clippers owner Steve Ballmer need to do more than merely changing his coach? BJ says the players must take responsibility for the team's playoff exit while Ovie says firing Rivers will not solve the Clippers problems.

Tune in to Sky Sports Arena at 5:30pm on Wednesday to catch the latest episode of Heatcheck and click the link at the top of the page to listen to the Heatcheck Overtime podcast.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.