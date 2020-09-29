Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA Finals 2020: When can I watch the games on Sky Sports?

Can't stay up to watch live? Full replays broadcast just hours after each game

By Sky Sports NBA

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 29 September 2020 08:06, UK

Jimmy Butler and LeBron James pictured together on court for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers 0:30
Get set for the NBA Finals live on Sky Sports, a showpiece series like nothing we've seen before

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat are set to face off in the 2020 NBA Finals and you can watch the action live on Sky Sports.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

More than two months after 22 teams entered the NBA's Orlando bubble to fight for the NBA championship, only two remain.

Western Conference champions the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, enter the series as favourites against the Heat, who have dispatched the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to come out of the Eastern Conference.

Bam Adebayo elevates to reject Jayson Tatum&#39;s attempted dunk at the rim 3:40
Check out the Miami Heat's best plays from 2019-20 NBA season so far

Each game of the best-of-seven series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena, with Heatcheck's Jaydee Dyer and Mo Mooncey on hand to analyse every major moment.

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.

If you can't stay up overnight to watch the games live, don't worry, you won't miss any of action. Every Finals game will be repeated just hours after it ends, also on Sky Sports Arena.

Trending

NBA Finals live on Sky Sports Arena

  • Gm 1: Heat @ Lakers | Sky Sports Arena | Thursday 1:45am
  • Gm 2: Heat @ Lakers | Sky Sports Arena | Saturday 1:45am
  • Gm 3: Lakers @ Heat | Sky Sports Arena | Monday 12:15am
  • Gm 4: Lakers @ Heat | Sky Sports Arena | Wednesday Oct 7, 1:45am
  • Gm 5 (if required): Heat @ Lakers | Sky Sports Arena | Saturday Oct 10, 1:45am
  • Gm 6 (if required): Lakers @ Heat | Sky Sports Arena | Monday Oct 12, 12:15am
  • Gm 7 (if required): Heat @ Lakers | Sky Sports Arena | TBC
  • Games 1, 2, 4 and 5 simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event

NBA Finals repeats on Sky Sports Arena

  • Gm 1: Heat @ Lakers | Repeat | Thursday 8am
  • Gm 2: Heat @ Lakers | Repeat | Saturday 1pm
  • Gm 3: Lakers @ Heat | Repeat | Monday 8am
  • Gm 4: Lakers @ Heat | Repeat | Wednesday Oct 7, 8am
  • Gm 5 (if required): Heat @ Lakers | Repeat | Saturday Oct 10, 9am
  • Gm 6 (if required): Lakers @ Heat | Repeat | TBC
  • Gm 7 (if required): Heat @ Lakers | Repeat | TBC

A new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports NBA's weekly debate show, will air on Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday, September 30 at 6pm with Ovie Soko joining Jaydee and Mo to preview NBA Finals.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

The Heatcheck Overtime podcast, also previewing the Heat-Lakers Finals series, will be available from lunchtime on Wednesday, September 30.

Also See:

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Gary Neville Podcast