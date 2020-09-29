NBA Finals 2020: When can I watch the games on Sky Sports?

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat are set to face off in the 2020 NBA Finals and you can watch the action live on Sky Sports.
More than two months after 22 teams entered the NBA's Orlando bubble to fight for the NBA championship, only two remain.
- NBA Finals: LeBron James fighting for title legacy
- NBA Finals: LeBron James faces Miami Heat, a team built in his wake
Western Conference champions the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, enter the series as favourites against the Heat, who have dispatched the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to come out of the Eastern Conference.
Each game of the best-of-seven series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena, with Heatcheck's Jaydee Dyer and Mo Mooncey on hand to analyse every major moment.
If you can't stay up overnight to watch the games live, don't worry, you won't miss any of action. Every Finals game will be repeated just hours after it ends, also on Sky Sports Arena.
NBA Finals live on Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 1: Heat @ Lakers | Sky Sports Arena | Thursday 1:45am
- Gm 2: Heat @ Lakers | Sky Sports Arena | Saturday 1:45am
- Gm 3: Lakers @ Heat | Sky Sports Arena | Monday 12:15am
- Gm 4: Lakers @ Heat | Sky Sports Arena | Wednesday Oct 7, 1:45am
- Gm 5 (if required): Heat @ Lakers | Sky Sports Arena | Saturday Oct 10, 1:45am
- Gm 6 (if required): Lakers @ Heat | Sky Sports Arena | Monday Oct 12, 12:15am
- Gm 7 (if required): Heat @ Lakers | Sky Sports Arena | TBC
- Games 1, 2, 4 and 5 simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event
NBA Finals repeats on Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 1: Heat @ Lakers | Repeat | Thursday 8am
- Gm 2: Heat @ Lakers | Repeat | Saturday 1pm
- Gm 3: Lakers @ Heat | Repeat | Monday 8am
- Gm 4: Lakers @ Heat | Repeat | Wednesday Oct 7, 8am
- Gm 5 (if required): Heat @ Lakers | Repeat | Saturday Oct 10, 9am
- Gm 6 (if required): Lakers @ Heat | Repeat | TBC
- Gm 7 (if required): Heat @ Lakers | Repeat | TBC
A new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports NBA's weekly debate show, will air on Sky Sports Arena on Wednesday, September 30 at 6pm with Ovie Soko joining Jaydee and Mo to preview NBA Finals.
The Heatcheck Overtime podcast, also previewing the Heat-Lakers Finals series, will be available from lunchtime on Wednesday, September 30.
Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.