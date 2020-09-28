LeBron James set to meet a Miami Heat team rebuilt since his departure in 2014

The coincidence of this series is quite delicious and will own the intrigue and conversation until the ball goes up on Wednesday in Game 1.

LeBron James will be playing against the team he helped win a pair of championships. This scenario will get heavy airplay in the build-up, as it should; LeBron was a solid favorite to return to the championship round once the Lakers got Anthony Davis, while the Heat make for a surprise guest.

The Lakers bring a pair of All-NBA first-team members while Miami has not had anyone on that level since LeBron left town, six summers ago.

That is not to suggest Miami does not belong. The Heat chopped through arguably a tougher path than the Lakers by beating the Bucks and Celtics and did so without too much of a sweat. Most important, the confidence and swagger of the younger players is soaring.

Miami is placing a burden on rookie Tyler Herro and second-year players Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson; none of the three have shivered from stage fright. Rather than settle for simply growing into being a contender, the Heat's mindset is to win right now. It's the mindset that might be the best thing going for Miami in a series where they cannot match talent-for-talent against the Lakers' Big Two.

It's astonishing how much of Jimmy Butler's cut-throat personality has rubbed off on the Miami roster. This team embraced his attitude from day one and no matter what the situation, the Heat refuse to back down.

It is a credit to Butler, who did not respect the personnel in Minnesota or Philly and followed his instincts to Miami, which at the time did not have proven stars such as Karl Anthony-Towns or Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, yet had a spirited group that apparently lacked only a leader.

However, if the heavily-favored Lakers maintain the same intensity they played with in the previous three rounds, then this could be more than Miami can handle. LeBron is playing in his 10th NBA Finals and is four wins away from his fourth title, which he would win for a third team.

He is anxious to accomplish that rare feat and knows where it will place him in the pecking order of all-time great players. With LeBron locked in and Davis enjoying his deepest run into the post-season, can you envision any scenario in which the Lakers, assuming their two superstars are aligned, are outplayed in a championship series where stars almost always prevail?

For the storied Lakers franchise, this 17th championship is theirs to lose.

Three things to watch:

1. Can Goran Dragic maintain his high level for yet another series?

The crafty lefty is not only playing at an elevated level, but also doing so consistently. He's the Heat's leading scorer, doing so by drawing fouls, attacking the rim and shooting from deep. Dragic was not expected to be a primary option this late in his career, but he is tossing water on that theory. If this continues, he will be a handful for Danny Green and Rajon Rondo, the Lakers' best - and really only - defensive guards.

2. How can the Lakers take advantage of their size?

After sitting Dwight Howard during the Rockets' series, the Lakers unleashed the big man and he left an impression against the Nuggets. This time it is a bit tricky: Miami lacks a scoring-minded center, despite how productive Bam Adebayo was in the closeout game against the Celtics. Howard's minutes might be rationed again, unless Adebayo gets his number called more often than anticipated. The Lakers can put LeBron on Bam and get away with it.

3. Will the Heat's young shooters cause problems for LA?

The Heat's three-point shooting was spotty in their last three games against the Celtics, but make no mistake: A team with Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro must be respected at all times. The only question about those two young players is whether the bright lights will be too blinding.

But if you listen to Jimmy Butler, that question need not be asked. Both are shooting 38 per cent in the playoffs and if Jae Crowder and Dragic each get into a rhythm, then the Lakers will have their hands full trying to spread their defense. Butler is making a habit of feeding Robinson and Herro constantly through the first three quarters to keep their confidence up.

The pick

The Heat will not be out-hustled or bring a lack of energy or purpose. Not with Erik Spoelstra coaching. They have not lacked for fire during any lengthy stretches of play. Yet in order to make this a long series - much less win it - Miami must be the bully almost every minute of every game.

The LeBron-AD tag-team is awfully difficult to defend or stop. Lasting this long in the postseason without a top-10 player is a massive accomplishment for the Heat, and one it might need to settle for, because Cinderellas just do not win four times in seven tries. LeBron can hear his legacy calling and he's about to answer. Lakers in six.

