Barack Obama leads tributes to LeBron James after fourth NBA title

Former US President Barack Obama led the tributes to LeBron James a day after he claimed his fourth NBA title.

The 16-time All-Star became the first NBA player in history to claim the Finals MVP accolade with three different franchises on Sunday, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 4-2 in the best-of-seven series.

James had previously won two NBA titles with Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Proud of my friend @KingJames for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy," Obama wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The NBA completed its season in unprecedented fashion after COVID-19 forced it to stop completely in March, with competitors living inside a quarantined "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida as part of the league's restart plans.

James had called the bubble environment and isolation the biggest challenge of his career, but the Lakers star still managed to add more accolades to his illustrious list.

The 35-year-old has also been one of the league's prominent voices advocating for racial justice and in urging US citizens to vote in the upcoming presidential election next month.

"Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy!" tweeted 43-year-old six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

"Big Big Congrats to @KingJames," wrote retired 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade, who won two of his three NBA titles with James as teammates at the Miami Heat. "His legacy is still being written."