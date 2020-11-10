NBA and Players Association announce agreement on 72-game 2020/21 season

The NBA and players' union have reached an agreement on key details for the 2020/21 season, including the number of games, start date, salary-cap figures and free agency key dates.

The plans, which were announced on Monday, will now need to be approved by the league's board of governors and follows tentative agreement from the NBA players' association (NBAPA) last week.

Under these proposals, the season would be scheduled to tip off on December 22 and teams would play 72 regular-season games, ten less than the normal number of games due to delays caused by coronavirus.

The 2019/20 regular season was interrupted on March 11 due to the pandemic and did not resume until more than four months later within a bio-bubble environment near Orlando, Florida.

The Los Angeles Lakers eventually won the championship on October 11 - four months later than the season typically ends.

A December 22 start date would permit the league to hold its annual Christmas Day showcase of games.

In a joint news release, the two sides also announced a salary cap of $109.1m for the upcoming season and a luxury-tax threshold of $132.7m. Both figures are unchanged from last season.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the cap will increase between three and 10 per cent in each subsequent season, although the tax hit would lower should league revenue decrease from one season to the next.

Free agents would be allowed to start negotiating with teams on November 20 and be able to sign contracts from November 22. The NBA draft is scheduled to take place on November 18.

The announcement did not mention whether there were plans to allow any fans to attend games or what the timeframe could be for their return.

But with such a short turnaround between the conclusion of the playoffs and the start of next season, there have been reports some players could miss the start of next campaign.

It comes as the Lakers' Danny Green warned last month people should not expect his team-mate LeBron James to play in the first month.

