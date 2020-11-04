Please select your default edition
Jrue Holiday: New Orleans Pelicans in talks to trade veteran guard

Jrue Holiday is a trade target for several NBA contenders, with the New Orleans Pelicans looking to focus on building around their young core of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram during the upcoming season

Wednesday 4 November 2020 21:27, UK

Jrue Holiday Pelicans
Image: Jrue Holiday has two years remaining on his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are involved in talks to trade veteran guard Jrue Holiday, according to US reports.

The Athletic said on Wednesday that "several contending teams are pursuing" Holiday in a trade.

Under new coach Stan Van Gundy, the Pelicans are expected to build around the young core of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Trading Holiday could allow them to get another young player or two for the long term and also shed salary.

Holiday, 30, has two years and about $52 million left on a five-year, $131.8 million deal he signed with the Pelicans in July 2017.

Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans defends against DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on August 9, 2020 at The Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
Image: Jrue Holiday is considered to be one of the NBA's elite defensive players

In 61 games last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds a game - all above his career averages of 15.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He has played 713 career games (640 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers (2009-13) and Pelicans.

Last month, he won the NBA's 2019-20 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

Presented annually since 2012-13 and voted on by the players, the award "recognises the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on-and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to (the) team," according to a league press release.

The Pelicans finished the season 30-42. Head coach Alvin Gentry was fired after the team failed to make the playoffs.

