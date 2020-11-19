Please select your default edition
NBA: Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson to miss entire season with torn Achilles

Klay Thompson to miss entire 2020-21 NBA season with Golden State Warriors with Achilles injury; Thompson missed all of last campaign with ACL tear; Golden State were also without Stephen Curry with a broken hand in 2019-20 as they finished with 15 wins

Thursday 19 November 2020 19:40, UK

Klay Thompson launches a three-pointer against the Chicago Bulls
Image: Klay Thompson missed all of last season for Golden State with an ACL injury

Golden State Warriors' star guard Klay Thompson has a torn right Achilles and will miss the 2020-21 season.

This will be the second consecutive lost season for Thompson, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in June 2019 and has not played since.

The Warriors confirmed reports on Wednesday night that Thompson suffered a leg injury in a workout in Southern California but have not provided any details since.

Tests were scheduled for Thursday morning to determine the extent of the injury.

The initial injury news broke via social media about 90 minutes before the Warriors were scheduled to be on the clock with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

With Thompson out and Stephen Curry down with a broken hand for most of the season, Golden State went from Western Conference champions to a league-worst 15 victories last season.

Thompson was drafted by Golden State with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

A five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, he signed a five-year, $189.9mi deal before last season when Kevin Durant opted to leave for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Thompson, 30, owns a career average of 19.5 points in 615 games over his eight NBA seasons. A formidable shooter, he has a career shooting percentage of 41.9 percent from three-point range.

