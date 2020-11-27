NBA announces 2020 preseason schedule ahead of new campaign

The NBA has released its schedule for the 2020 preseason, which will tip off on December 11 and conclude on December 19.

All 30 NBA teams will play a minimum of two games and a maximum of four games as part of the league's 49-game preseason schedule.

Every team will play at least one home game and one road game during the designated warm-up matches before the regular season gets underway.

The 2020-21 regular season will tip off on December 22 and feature 72 games for each team, 10 less than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: The 2020/21 NBA regular season is scheduled to commence on December 22

As the league has already stated, the regular-season schedule will be released in two segments. The schedule for the first half of the season (December 22, 2020 - March 4, 2021) is expected to be released in the coming days.

The schedule for the second half of the season (March 11 - May 16, 2021) will be released at a later point and is expected to be made public during the latter stages of the first part of the campaign.

The second half regular-season schedule will include the remainder of each team's 72 games not scheduled in the first half of the season.

It will also contain any games postponed during the first half of the season that can reasonably be squeezed into the schedule - a logistical challenge given the time constraints on the league's organisers.