Milwaukee Bucks to start 2020-21 NBA season without home fans

Milwaukee Bucks to play without fans present when the NBA season begins on December 22; Bucks statement: "The Bucks will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later this season"

Monday 23 November 2020 23:20, UK

Image: The Milwaukee Bucks will start the new season without fans present at the Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks will start the 2020-21 NBA season without fans in attendance at the Fiserv Forum due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucks said the decision will stand "until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines".

"The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, and the team and arena staff are the organisation's top priorities," read an official statement.

"The Bucks will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later this season."

The NBA season is due to start on December 22, with the regular season reduced to 72 games because of the pandemic.

The postseason will begin on May 18 and has been expanded to include a Play-in Tournament in each conference.

Calendar for the 2020-21 season:

December 11-19, 2020: Preseason games

December 22, 2020 - March 4, 2021: First Half of regular season

March 5-10, 2021: All-Star break

March 11 - May 16, 2021: Second Half of regular season

May 18-21, 2021: Play-In Tournament

May 22 - July 22, 2021: 2021 NBA Playoffs

