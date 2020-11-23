Milwaukee Bucks to start 2020-21 NBA season without home fans

The Milwaukee Bucks will start the 2020-21 NBA season without fans in attendance at the Fiserv Forum due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucks said the decision will stand "until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines".

"The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, and the team and arena staff are the organisation's top priorities," read an official statement.

"The Bucks will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later this season."

The NBA season is due to start on December 22, with the regular season reduced to 72 games because of the pandemic.

The postseason will begin on May 18 and has been expanded to include a Play-in Tournament in each conference.

Calendar for the 2020-21 season:

• December 11-19, 2020: Preseason games

• December 22, 2020 - March 4, 2021: First Half of regular season

• March 5-10, 2021: All-Star break

• March 11 - May 16, 2021: Second Half of regular season

• May 18-21, 2021: Play-In Tournament

• May 22 - July 22, 2021: 2021 NBA Playoffs

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.