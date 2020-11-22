Jayson Tatum: Boston Celtics 'agree five-year, $195m extention' with star forward

The Boston Celtics and star forward Jayson Tatum have agreed to a five-year, $195m (£146.7m) max extension, according to ESPN.

The deal could reportedly approach $200m (£150.4m) with All-NBA escalators and will take effect for the 2021-22 season, as the 22-year-old has a year remaining on his rookie contract.

The Celtics selected Tatum No 3 overall in the 2017 draft out of Duke. He broke out in a big way during the 2019-20 season, averaging a career-high 23.4 points per game in the coronavirus-shortened season. The mark eclipsed his 2018-19 average by nearly eight points.

Tatum averaged 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals - also career highs - as he was named to his first All-Star team and to the All-NBA third team. He led Boston with 189 three-pointers.

He averaged 25.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the postseason, leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals where they lost to the Miami Heat in six games. Tatum played an average of 40.6 minutes per game in 17 postseason contests.

Tatum is the third player from the 2017 class to sign a max extension since free agency opened on Friday, joining Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

Gordon Hayward has agreed a four-year, $120m (£90.3m) deal to join the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN.

The monster deal punctuates a busy week for Charlotte, who drafted point guard LaMelo Ball at No 3 overall earlier in the week.

The Athletic reported Hayward's deal is fully guaranteed.

Charlotte are coming off a 23-42 campaign and have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons.

Hayward enjoyed a bounce-back season last year, in which he averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 52 games (all starts) with the Boston Celtics.

