Goran Dragic: Miami Heat re-sign veteran guard

The Miami Heat have re-signed veteran guard Goran Dragic, in a move franchise president Pat Riley said was "essential".

The Heat did not disclose the terms of the deal, but The Athletic reported it is for two years and $37.4m (£28.1m) with a team option for the second year.

"It was essential for us to bring Goran back," Heat president Pat Riley said in a news release. "He is part of our team, part of our culture and part of our family.

1:28 Ovie's biggest surprise of the year was the strength of the young talent in Miami

"He provides backcourt veteran leadership and can still play at a very high level. I'm glad to have him back in the fold."

Dragic, 34, averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 59 games (three starts) last season. He averaged 19.1 points in the playoffs but suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

An All-Star in 2017-18 and the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2013-14, Dragic has career averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 817 games (511 starts) with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and the Heat.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.