Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Goran Dragic: Miami Heat re-sign veteran guard

Goran Dragic's new Miami Heat deal is reportedly worth $37.4m over two years; 34-year-old Slovenian guard was a 2017-18 All Star; "It was essential for us to bring Goran back," says Heat president Pat Riley

By Reuters

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Sunday 22 November 2020 21:30, UK

Goran Dragic
Image: Goran Dragic's new Miami Heat deal is reportedly worth $37.4m over two years

The Miami Heat have re-signed veteran guard Goran Dragic, in a move franchise president Pat Riley said was "essential".

The Heat did not disclose the terms of the deal, but The Athletic reported it is for two years and $37.4m (£28.1m) with a team option for the second year.

"It was essential for us to bring Goran back," Heat president Pat Riley said in a news release. "He is part of our team, part of our culture and part of our family.

Miami Heat pair Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro leap for a rebound 1:28
Ovie's biggest surprise of the year was the strength of the young talent in Miami

"He provides backcourt veteran leadership and can still play at a very high level. I'm glad to have him back in the fold."

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Dragic, 34, averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 59 games (three starts) last season. He averaged 19.1 points in the playoffs but suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trending

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

An All-Star in 2017-18 and the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2013-14, Dragic has career averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 817 games (511 starts) with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and the Heat.

Also See:

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game