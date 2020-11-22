Please select your default edition
Davis Bertans 'signs new five-year deal with Washington Wizards'

Davis Bertans is set to earn $80m (£60.2m) over five years, according to ESPN; The 28-year-old averaged 15.4 points in 54 games in 2019-20.

By Reuters

Sunday 22 November 2020 20:06, UK

Davis Bertans in action for the Washington Wizards
Image: Davis Bertans is set to remain with the Washington Wizards

Free agent forward Davis Bertans has signed a five-year, $80m (£60.2m) deal to remain with the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN.

The contract includes an early termination option after the fourth year, the player's agent told ESPN.

Bertans, 28, averaged 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds and shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range in 54 games (four starts) in 2019-20.

He opted out of the NBA restart near Orlando.

The 6ft 10in Latvian finished eighth in the NBA with a career-high 200 made 3-pointers last season.

Bertans played his first three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Indiana Pacers drafted him in the second round in 2011 and traded him to San Antonio in a draft-night deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Spurs.

San Antonio dealt him to Washington in a three-team trade involving the Brooklyn Nets in July 2019.

Bertans has averaged 8.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 274 games (32 starts) with the Spurs (2016-19) and Wizards.

