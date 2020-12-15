Giannis Antetokounmpo signs supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has confirmed he has signed a five-year supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 26-year-old had until Monday to sign the Bucks' supermax offer. If he had turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

"I'm blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years," the two-time reigning MVP tweeted on Tuesday.

Although Antetokounmpo didn't announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228m.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

"This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo tweeted.

"I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

3:42 A look at why Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted the MVP for the 2019-20 NBA season.

His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to the best regular season record in the NBA for the last two seasons, but the team's failure in the playoffs had led to speculation he could seek a move elsewhere to fulfil his aim of becoming an NBA champion.

The Bucks were beaten in the Eastern Conference Finals by eventual champions the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2019, before being heavily beaten by the fifth-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season.

Milwaukee traded for Jrue Holiday during the off-season in an attempt to improve Antetokounmpo's supporting cast, with the move appearing to have paid off for the Bucks front office.

