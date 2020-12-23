Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kevin Love: Cleveland Cavaliers forward to miss season opener against Charlotte Hornets

Kevin Love strained his right calf in Cleveland's opening pre-season game against the Indiana Pacers earlier this month; Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff: "I know he wants to play. We just need to make sure he's healthy first"

By Reuters

Wednesday 23 December 2020 07:25, UK

Kevin Love shoots a free throw for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Image: Kevin Love strained his calf in Cleveland's opening pre-season game against the Indiana Pacers

Kevin Love has been ruled out of the Cleveland Cavaliers' season opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Love strained his right calf during a pre-season game against the Indiana Pacers earlier this month.

The power forward has missed 69 games over the two previous seasons due to injury and maintenance.

"(Love) is progressing and he's doing treatment around the clock and he's getting better," Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

"But we'll be monitoring and we'll protect him as much as we possibly can.

Trending

"I know he wants to play. We just need to make sure he's healthy first."

Love, 32, has averaged 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game over his 12-year NBA career.

Also See:

A five-time All-Star, Love is about to begin his seventh season in Cleveland, where he helped LeBron James and Kyrie Irving win the 2016 NBA championship.

Love likely will be replaced in the starting line-up by Larry Nance Jr., who averaged 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 56 games (10 starts) last season.

Win £1,000,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £1,000,000 for free with Super 6!

The £1,000,000 returns for Boxing Day. Enter your predictions for free and you could become a millionaire!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers