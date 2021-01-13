James Harden: Brooklyn Nets to acquire Houston Rockets star in trade, according to reports

James Harden is being traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team deal.

The move, which also involves Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, sees Houston receive Dante Exum, Rodions Kurcus, plus four first round draft picks, as well as pick swaps.

Cleveland are acquiring Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince, in exchange for a 2024 second round pick and Caris Levert goes from Brooklyn to Indiana, while Victor Oladipo goes from Indiana to Houston.

Harden's relationship with the Rockets has soured over recent days after he was told to stay away from team practice.

That came after Harden publicly vented his frustration at the team's performances following a second consecutive defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can," Harden told a news conference. "I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed.

"We're not even close, honestly, to that team - obviously the defending champions - and all the other elite teams out there. I mean, you can tell the difference in these last two games.

"We're just not good enough - chemistry, talent-wise, just everything."

1:51 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Houston Rockets in Week 4 of the NBA

Harden was not at the team's practice on Wednesday and has been told to stay away until a trade for the 2018 MVP can be completed.

The Rockets (3-6) are second from bottom of the Western Conference following Tuesday's 117-100 loss to the Lakers. They lost to the same team 120-102 on Sunday.

An out-of-form Harden has scored 20 points or fewer in each of the past four games - his longest such stretch since 2011-12.

Several reports in the lead-up to the season said Harden was seeking a trade from the Rockets, though the guard had previously batted away the speculation.