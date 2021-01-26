Please select your default edition
NBA postpone San Antonio Spurs' clash with New Orleans Pelicans due to coronavirus tracing

Spurs-Pelicans game becomes the 22nd to be postponed in the NBA this season due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic; game postponed as each team's Covid-19 tracing left them without the required eight players

By Reuters

Tuesday 26 January 2021 07:34, UK

The NBA has now seen 22 games postponed this season.
The NBA were forced to postpone Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans due to coronavirus.

The game was postponed because each team's contact Covid-19 tracing left them both without the league-required eight players, the NBA announced about two hours before the game was scheduled to start.

The game is the 22nd postponed by the league already this season, with all but one occurring this month.

The Spurs beat the visiting Washington Wizards 121-101 on Sunday night in the Wizards' first game since January 11.

The Wizards had their previous six games postponed because they did not have enough eligible players due to the league's Covid-19 protocols.

The Pelicans ended a six-game road swing with a 120-110 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Pelicans have not had any Covid-19 issues this season within their team.

The Pelicans-Mavericks game on January 11 was postponed due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols for Dallas.

