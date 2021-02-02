Please select your default edition
LeBron James hits final nine points for Los Angeles Lakers to close out win against Atlanta Hawks

Monk scores career-high 36 as Hornets beat Heat in overtime, Markkanen powers Bulls past Knicks; Sky Sports coverage of the NBA continues on Thursday night when the Golden State Warriors travel to Dallas, join us from 12.30am on Sky Sports Arena

Tuesday 2 February 2021 09:14, UK

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. 2:21
Highlights of the LA Lakers' visit to the Atlanta Hawks in Week 7 of the NBA

LeBron James scored 21 points, including the final nine points of the game for the Lakers, and made a crucial defensive play to help Los Angeles hold off the Hawks 107-99 in Atlanta on Monday night.

Atlanta had cut a 10-point deficit to one point when James made a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to regain the momentum. James then came from behind to block Clint Capela's shot and made a basket at the other end to push the lead back to six. James was 4-for-4 at the line in the final 19 seconds to secure the win.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points and Dennis Schroder scored 16 against his former team. The Lakers were 5-2 on the road trip and have won two straight.

Monday night's NBA results

Charlotte Hornets 129 - 121 Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers 107 - 99 Atlanta Hawks
Minnesota Timberwolves 98 - 100 Cleveland Cavaliers
Portland Trail Blazers 106 - 134 Milwaukee Bucks
Houston Rockets 136 - 106 Oklahoma City Thunder
New York Knicks 102 - 110 Chicago Bulls
Sacramento Kings 118 - 109 New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies 133 - 102 San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns 109 - 108 Dallas Mavericks

The Hawks got 25 points and a season-high 16 assists from Trae Young, 22 points from John Collins and 16 points and 13 rebounds from Capela. Neither team was able to take control in the first half, with the Lakers leading by as many as seven and the Hawks by four. Los Angeles was up 28-25 after one quarter and took a 50-46 lead into halftime thanks to a late 3-pointer by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Lakers appeared to have taken control of the game with a 16-0 run that began in the third quarter. James and Kyle Kuzma hit back-to-back 3s and Alex Caruso added a slam for an 86-76 lead with 8:52 remaining. The Hawks got to within one point when Young hit a 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt to make it 98-97.

The Hawks were playing without De'Andre Hunter, the team's second-leading scorer, because of discomfort in his right knee. Hunter underwent an undisclosed non-surgical procedure on Saturday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is shown against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. 0:18
LeBron James mesmerises Danilo Gallinari with an around the body pass to Kyle Kuzma how hits the three-pointer in the LA Lakers' win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Charlotte Hornets 129 - 121 Miami Heat

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Miami. 1:50
Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' clash with the Miami Heat in Week 7 of the NBA

Reserve Malik Monk scored a career-high 36 points, helping the Charlotte Hornets rally to a 129-121 overtime win over the host Miami Heat.

Monk, who entered the game averaging 6.3 points, made 11-of-18 shots, including 9 for 13 on 3-pointers. He also made a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Charlotte, which trailed 111-101 with 2:47 left in the fourth, then dominated the overtime to win its third straight game.

Miami was led by Jimmy Butler, who had 25 points and nine rebounds. Bam Adebayo, who fouled out in overtime, had 23 points and nine rebounds.

The Heat's Max Strus, an undrafted player competing in just his 13th NBA game, had 17 of his career-high 19 points in the first half.

Miami got good news as Goran Dragic (groin injury) returned after missing three straight games. The 2018 All-Star was off with his shot -- just 1-for-9 - but he had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball, making his first NBA start, had 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Miami started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run, taking a 94-91 lead. Charlotte forced overtime by ending the quarter on a 12-2 run. Monk, using a Zeller screen, made that three-pointer with 17 seconds left to tie the score.

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) passes as Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala (28) defends during overtime in an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Miami. The Hornets won 129-121. 1:59
Malik Monk hits nine three-pointers in his 36 point scoring display for the Charlotte Hornets in their defeat of the Miami Heat.

Butler, who has not made a three-pointer this season, missed from long range with 0.2 seconds left, forcing OT.

New York Knicks 102 - 110 Chicago Bulls

New York Knicks&#39; Alec Burks (18) shoots over Chicago Bulls&#39; Zach LaVine during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Chicago. 1:14
Highlights of the New York Knicks' trip to the Chicago Bulls in Week 7 of the NBA

Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points and Zach LaVine netted 21 to help the host Chicago Bulls close out a 110-102 win over the New York Knicks.

Thaddeus Young finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bulls, who finished the game on a 10-2 run. Coby White hit his first 3-pointer of the game with 42.4 seconds left to break a 100-100 tie.

Julius Randle then lost his handle on the ball on the ensuing possession and Markkanen came up with a steal. This led to a LaVine 3-pointer at the other end with 22.8 seconds left to all but seal the outcome.

Chicago prevailed in the first of back-to-back games against the Knicks at the United Center this week and moved the ball well throughout the game, finishing with 30 assists on their 42 made field goals.

The Knicks shot 42.5 percent overall but struggled from long distance, making just 20.7 percent (6-of-29) on 3-pointers.

Randle once again led New York with 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and RJ Barrett had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Rookie Immanuel Quickley continued to impress off the Knicks bench with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Alec Burks chipped in 18 points.

Chicago Bulls&#39; Lauri Markkanen, third from left, goes for a dunk against New York Knicks&#39; Nerlens Noel (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Chicago. 1:26
Lauri Markkanen scores 30 points in the Chicago Bulls' defeat of the New York Knicks in Week 7 of the NBA.

Minnesota Timberwolves 98 - 100 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers&#39; Collin Sexton (2) collides with Minnesota Timberwolves&#39; Malik Beasley (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Cleveland. 1:08
Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Week 7 of the NBA

Collin Sexton scored 26 points and Jarrett Allen collected 23 points and 18 rebounds to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 100-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Allen also had five blocks while playing in place of Andre Drummond, who sat out the contest with lower back soreness. Drummond recorded 25 points and 22 rebounds in Cleveland's 109-104 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Darius Garland had 19 points and 11 assists and Cedi Osman added 10 points off the bench to send the Cavaliers to victory in the opener of their four-game homestand. Cleveland sports a 7-4 record at Quicken Loans Arena this season, as opposed to 3-7 on the road.

D'Angelo Russell scored 18 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 13 for the Timberwolves, who have lost 15 of their last 18 games overall and eight of nine overall on the road.

Portland Trail Blazers 106 - 134 Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. 1:35
Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 7 of the NBA

Jrue Holiday recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to help the Milwaukee Bucks roll to a decisive 134-106 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Bobby Portis matched his season-best of 21 points and also collected eight rebounds as Milwaukee snapped a two-game slide. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points and six assists and Khris Middleton contributed 17 points while matching his season-high of nine assists for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard recorded 17 points and seven assists, Anfernee Simons tallied 15 points and Enes Kanter had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Portland.

