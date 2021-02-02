Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets postponed by NBA due to coronavirus

Detroit Pistons' game at the Denver Nuggets on Monday was postponed by the NBA because contract tracing issues left the Pistons without enough available players.

It is the first postponement announced by the league in a week, following news that Chicago's visit to Memphis on January 27 was also called off.

The league played every game on the schedule between Thursday and Sunday, the longest run without a postponement in nearly a month.

Denver was one of six teams that had avoided postponements until now, a list that now leaves just Brooklyn, New York, Toronto, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The following has been announced by the NBA pic.twitter.com/Rk8DTA56S7 — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2021

The NBA has now postponed 23 games so far this season. Of those, 22 have occurred since January 10.

It is understood that some of those rearranged fixtures will take place on new dates before the first-half schedule comes to a close on March 4.

Those games still left outstanding are likely to be rescheduled in the second half of the campaign that starts on March 11.

Detroit are next scheduled to play on Tuesday at Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Denver's next scheduled game is Thursday at the Los Angeles Lakers.

