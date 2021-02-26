Nick Nurse: Toronto Raptors head coach and five members of staff to miss Houston Rockets clash due to healthy and safety protocols

Six members of the Toronto Raptors' coaching staff - including head coach Nick Nurse - will not be on the bench on Friday when the team faces the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors declared on Friday afternoon the six members of the staff are sidelined due to health and safety protocols. All will continue to work remotely.

A Raptors statement said: "Due to health and safety protocols, six members of the Raptors' coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will not be on the bench beginning with Friday's game vs. Houston.

"They will continue to work remotely, and details on their return will be communicated when appropriate."

The Raptors added general manager Bobby Webster would address the media ahead of the game in Nurse's place.

Nurse, 53, is the reigning NBA Coach of the Year. He is in his third season as the Raptors head coach after five seasons as an assistant.

1:15 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors against the Miami Heat in Week 10 of the NBA

The Raptors (16-17) have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak. The Rockets (11-19) have lost nine straight games.

Friday night's game is taking place in Tampa, where the Raptors are playing their home games this season due to coronavirus protocols preventing teams travelling in and out of Canada from the US.