Atlanta Hawks fire head coach Lloyd Pierce

The Atlanta Hawks become the second team after the Minnesota Timberwolves to replace their head coach this season; Hawks currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 14-20 regular season record

Monday 1 March 2021 22:49, UK

Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass).

The Atlanta Hawks have fired head coach Lloyd Pierce after two-plus seasons, the team announced on Monday evening.

Pierce, hired in May 2018, went 63-120 in 183 games. It was his first head coaching stint. The Hawks are currently 14-20 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The move comes after rumours of discord in the Hawks' locker room continue to circulate, particularly between their young stars Trae Young and John Collins.

"We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta. He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city," Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement.

"We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season."

The Hawks finished 20-47 last season, fourth-worst in the league.

The club did not name an interim coach in its announcement but it is expected that assistant Nate McMillan will take over for the remainder of the season.

McMillan is meeting with Pierce and the rest of the Hawks' coaching staff before accepting the position, sources said.

It is believed McMillan had been loyal in his support of Pierce and may not necessarily agree to the Hawks' offer.

