HEATCHECK: Should LeBron pick Steph first?

Jaydee Dyer is joined by BJ Armstrong, Mo Mooncey, and Ovie Soko to look ahead to All-Star Sunday and discuss the latest talking points across the league.

It's a full house this week on Heatcheck as Ovie Soko returns from Team GB duty - huge congratulations on EuroBasket qualification to everyone involved - along with Jaydee Dyer, BJ Armstrong, and Mo Mooncey.

And they waste no time in getting themselves hyped ahead of the 70th NBA All-Star Game this Sunday, live from Atlanta, Georgia.

But first, the latest news story from across the league. The team break down whether the Atlanta Hawks were right to fire Lloyd Pierce at this point in the season, as well as discussing the impending retirement of Chicago Bulls legend Joakim Noah.

After 13 seasons, former DPOTY Joakim Noah is calling time on his NBA career 👏



Former Chicago Bulls player @bjarmstrong reflects on the big man's career 🏀 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 2, 2021

Then it's down to the serious business of the All-Star Game, as Team LeBron take on Team Durant.

BJ, Mo, and Ovie make their predictions for All-Star MVP whilst also discussing who LeBron should take with the first pick as the two captains draft their teams on Thursday night.

4:47 The Heatcheck team discuss who LeBron James should pick first for this Sunday's All-Star game

Finally, in Hot or Not, Mo and Ovie disagree (as they always do) on whether Zion Williamson should have been involved in the dunk contest.

This week's fan suggestion is also an intriguing one: should DeMar DeRozan have been an All-Star this year? Make sure to get your suggestions in for next week.

