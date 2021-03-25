Orlando Magic trade Nikola Vucevic to Chicago Bulls

The Orlando Magic have traded their star big man Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for two first-round picks, Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter, multiple sources have confirmed.

The Magic also are sending forward Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago in the deal. Earlier this season 'Vooch' scored a career-high 43 points along with 19 rebounds against the team he is joining.

2:06 Nikola Vucevic dominated with 43 points and 19 rebounds in the Orlando Magic's win over the Chicago Bulls

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Chicago's leadership wanted to bring a productive, serious-minded veteran player to be a cornerstone for the Bulls, as well as pair with All-Star Zach LaVine.

Vucevic, now a two-time All-Star himself, is averaging a career-best 24.5 points per game this season, his 10th in the league and ninth with Orlando. He's also averaging 11.8 rebounds per game.

The Swiss-born Montenegrin center, 30, was the 16th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2011. He scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in his final game for the Magic on Wednesday night - a narrow 112-111 win over the Phoenix Suns.

2:16 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns against the Orlando Magic in Week 14 of the NBA

Aminu, 30, has started 14 of 17 games with the Magic this season and is averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. In 705 career games (445 starts), Aminu has averaged 7.6 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Porter, 27, was the third overall pick by the Washington Wizards in 2013 and has averaged 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over 438 career games (301 starts).

He's averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 25 games (six starts) this season.

Carter, who turns 22 in April, was the seventh overall pick by Chicago in 2018. He started 25 of 32 games with the Bulls this season, averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. In 119 career games (112 starts), he's averaged 10.8 points and 8.1 rebounds.

With the NBA trade deadline set for 8pm, the Magic have also moved wing Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics and are reportedly shopping forward Aaron Gordon, signalling a total rebuild for the franchise.