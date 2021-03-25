Boston Celtics acquire Evan Fournier from Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic have traded wing Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics for two second-round draft picks.

Orlando continue to 'blow it up' after moving Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls and with Aaron Gordon being shipped to the Denver Nuggets, according to multiple sources.

In 26 games (all starts) on the season, Fournier is averaging career highs in points (19.7) and assists (3.7) to go with 2.9 rebounds. In 549 career games (407 starts) over nine NBA seasons, he has averages of 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

During his final game for the Magic, who he played with for six seasons, the French shooting guard scored 21 points and hit the game-winning layup during a narrow 112-111 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics are getting a versatile scoring wing to come off the bench and supplement their offense alongside stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Fournier is also an effective on-ball defender of both guard spots and the small forward position.

Boston were able to take on Fournier's salary by using part of the trade exception they created last year in the move that sent Gordon Hayward to Charlotte, according to the Associated Press.

In turn, the Magic will now receive a $17.1m trade exception along with two second-round picks.

Fournier is an unrestricted free agent after this season but the Celtics will be able to retain him using his Bird Rights.