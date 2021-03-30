Los Angeles Clippers beat Milwaukee Bucks for sixth straight NBA win

The Los Angeles Clippers scored 72 second-half points to overcome the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Milwaukee Bucks 105-129 LA Clippers

1:59 Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Los Angeles Clippers in Week 15 of the NBA

Strong second half propels Clippers past Bucks

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 25 points and Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as the host Los Angeles Clippers dominated the second half while posting a 129-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Luke Kennard scored a season-high 21 points while starting for injured Paul George (foot). He was 8 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range, with four of his treys coming in rapid succession in the final quarter.

Reggie Jackson scored 20 points and Terance Mann notched 14 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Clippers won their sixth straight game. Los Angeles scored 72 second-half points and outscored the Bucks 33-19 in the final quarter.

1:43 Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo top-scored with 32 points as the Bucks fell to a 129-105 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points on his return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. Jrue Holiday recorded 24 points, seven assists and three steals and Khris Middleton added 15 points for the Bucks, who lost their third straight game.

Cleveland Cavaliers 75-114 Utah Jazz

1:44 Highlights of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Utah Jazz in Week 15 of the NBA

Jazz demolish Cavaliers for 20th straight home win

Rudy Gobert contributed 18 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks and Donovan Mitchell had a team-high 19 points as the Utah Jazz cruised to their sixth straight win by crushing the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-75 in Salt Lake City.

Mike Conley was the only other Jazz player to reach double figures - 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting - as Utah went to their bench early and ended up with 14 players entering the scoring column.

This was the Jazz's eighth wire-to-wire win and it tied a franchise record with their 20th straight victory at home.

Georges Niang and Jordan Clark led the Jazz's bench barrage with nine points apiece, and each made at least one 3-pointer as the team shot 46.3 percent (19 of 41) from long range. The Jazz also shot 46.3 percent (38 of 82) overall.

Collin Sexton scored 20 points and Darius Garland added 18 for Cleveland, who were without Kevin Love (calf), Larry Nance Jr. (illness), Matthew Dellavedova (appendectomy) and Jarrett Allen (concussion).

Utah next travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies for the third time in six days. The Jazz won the previous two at home.

Monday's loss wrapped up a four-game road trip for the Cavaliers, who went 1-3. They go home to play Philadelphia on Thursday on a three-game losing streak.

Chicago Bulls 102-116 Golden State Warriors

2:02 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls against the Golden State Warriors in Week 15 of the NBA

Steph Curry scores 32 in return as Warriors top Bulls

Steph Curry returned from a five-game absence to lead all scorers with 32 points, guiding the Golden State Warriors to a 116-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls in San Francisco.

Curry, who watched the Warriors lose four of five games while nursing a bruised tailbone, connected on six 3-pointers and shot 11-for-24 overall en route to his 18th 30-point game of his season.

1:48 After a five-game absence with a bruised tailbone, Steph Curry made six three-pointers as he scored 32 in Golden State's triumph over Chicago

Nikola Vucevic, who burned Golden State for 30 and 25 points in two meetings while with the Orlando Magic earlier in the season, paced the Bulls with 21 points.

Two teams saddled with losing streaks were never separated by more than five points in the first half, and Golden State led just 80-78 with 4:35 left in the third period before pulling away.

Curry had nine consecutive Warriors points in a 16-7 burst to close the quarter, allowing the host to take a 96-85 lead into the final period.

Golden State went on to lead by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter en route to ending a four-game losing streak.

Memphis Grizzlies 120-110 Houston Rockets

2:06 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Houston Rockets in Week 15 of the NBA

Valanciunas leads Grizzlies past Rockets

Jonas Valanciunas recorded 30 points and 15 rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies notch a 120-110 victory over the host Houston Rockets.

De'Anthony Melton scored a season-best 23 points and fellow reserve Desmond Bane added 17 as Memphis won for the fourth time in the past six games. Dillon Brooks also scored 17 points and Ja Morant contributed 12 points and eight assists.

Kelly Olynyk scored a season-best 25 points and collected nine rebounds in his second game for Houston since being acquired from the Miami Heat. Standout Christian Wood missed his second straight game due to illness as the Rockets lost for the 23rd time in the past 25 games.

Jae'Sean Tate added 24 points, D.J. Augustin scored 13 and Kevin Porter Jr. and Sterling Brown added 10 points apiece for Houston.

John Wall was just 2-of-12 shooting in scoring nine points to go with eight assists for the Rockets.

Melton made four 3-pointers and received 28 minutes of playing time due to starter Grayson Allen playing just seven before departing with a hip injury.

Dallas Mavericks 127-106 OKC Thunder

2:03 Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 15 of the NBA

Mavericks top Thunder with Luka Doncic back in lineup

Luka Doncic had 25 points and seven assists to help the Dallas Mavericks snap a two-game losing streak with a 127-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Doncic hadn't played in either of the Mavericks' most recent losses, nor had he played in either of their first two games against the Thunder this season, but he returned to have a major impact.

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and nine rebounds, going 9 of 15 from the floor. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19. The Mavericks tied a season-high with 51 field goals, shooting 53.1 per cent.

Oklahoma City have now lost three in a row, tying their longest losing streak of the season.

Sacramento Kings 132-115 San Antonio Spurs

2:02 Highlights of the Sacramento Kings against the San Antonio Spurs in Week 15 of the NBA

De'Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes push Kings past Spurs

De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Richaun Holmes added 23 points and 12 rebounds as the surging Sacramento Kings topped the host San Antonio Spurs 132-115.

The win was a season-high fifth straight for Sacramento, who will play at San Antonio again on Wednesday.

The Kings led by 19 points in the third quarter before San Antonio pulled within 104-101 early in the fourth. Sacramento then ripped off a 12-2 run to build its lead back to 13 points and never let the Spurs back to within 10 points down the stretch.

Buddy Hield added 20 points for the Kings while Tyrese Haliburton scored 15 points and dished out 10 assists. Harrison Barnes and Terence Davis hit for 14 points each for Sacramento, and Maurice Harkless tallied 13.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 23 points while Derrick White scored 19.