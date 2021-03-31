Jamal Murray's 30 points guides Denver Nuggets past Philadelphia 76ers

Jamal Murray scored 30 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Tuesday night.

Wednesday night's NBA results Philadelphia 76ers 95 - 104 Denver Nuggets Orlando Magic 103 - 96 Los Angeles Clippers Atlanta Hawks 110 - 117 Phoenix Suns Charlotte Hornets 114 - 104 Washington Wizards

2:15 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets against the Philadelphia 76ers in Week 15 of the NBA

Nikola Jokic finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Paul Millsap scored 10 points for the Nuggets.

Tyrese Maxey had 13 points, Tobias Harris added 12, Ben Simmons scored 11 and Dwight Howard and Shake Milton finished with 10 each for Philadelphia. The 76ers have lost two in a row after a 10-1 stretch.

The Nuggets scored 44 points in the first quarter, a season high for the period, and never trailed in winning their third straight.

Murray started things with a rare four-point play. Porter had a layup and Jokic scored on two layups and then Porter hit a 26-foot three-pointer to make it 22-10.

Seth Curry's jumper broke the run, but the Nuggets scored 10 of the next 14 points to increase their lead to 32-16. After Matisse Thybulle made a three-pointer, Denver ended the first on a 12-3 run, capped by a three-pointer for Murray to give him 16 points in the period.

The Sixers were able to trim the deficit to 17 at one point, but 20 first-half points from Porter and 18 by Murray gave the Nuggets a 68-45 lead at the break.

Maxey scored all of his points in the final 4:28 to help Philadelphia get within six in the final minute, but Denver held on for the easy victory.

Orlando Magic 103 - 96 Los Angeles Clippers

2:02 Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Orlando Magic in Week 15 of the NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers let one slip away at home against the Orlando Magic.

The Clippers led by as many as 16 points and were up by seven with 2:39 to play, but the inspired Magic rallied for a 103-96 win.

Orlando's Terrence Ross tied the game at 93-all with 1:46 left on two made free throws. Ross played in his first game since March 14 after missing seven contests with right knee soreness. He finished with 15 points in 26 minutes.

After a Reggie Jackson miss for the Clippers, the Magic took their first lead of the game on the ensuing possession, a Wendell Carter Jr. tip-in. Terence Mann hit a three-pointer from the corner to pull the Clippers to within 97-96 with 25.5 seconds left. However, Orlando's Michael Carter-Williams made two free throws to give his team a three-point lead.

The Clippers' Jackson and Kawhi Leonard missed three-point attempts to tie it, with both shots bouncing off the rim. Carter-Williams then corralled a loose ball that bounced off Leonard's foot, ran down the floor and punctuated the victory with a rim-rattling dunk.

Leonard led Los Angeles with 28 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Jackson had 15 points and seven assists. Ivica Zubac contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds while Luke Kennard scored 17 points.

Chuma Okeke paced the Magic with 18 points while Mo Bamba added 12 points and eight rebounds. Otto Porter Jr. contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, and Carter had 11 points.

The Magic avoided losing their second consecutive game at Los Angeles after falling 96-93 to the Lakers on Sunday. Orlando had lost 13 of its past 15 games before Tuesday.

Atlanta Hawks 110 - 117 Phoenix Suns

2:05 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns against the Atlanta Hawks in Week 15 of the NBA

Jae Crowder's four-point play with 23.4 seconds remaining helped the Phoenix Suns repel visiting Atlanta's second-half comeback bid and secure a 117-110 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.

Crowder scored 19 points and made five three-pointers to prevent the Suns from blowing a 16-point advantage. The game was tied 105-105 with three minutes remaining before the Suns outscored the Hawks 12-5 the rest of the way, with Crowder's three-pointer and free throw the clinching points.

The Suns have won three straight and six of their past seven games. The Hawks have lost two straight and four of their past five.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 21 points, and Dario Saric came off the bench to score 20 points, ending an eight-game stretch in which he was limited to single digits. Deandre Ayton had 13 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 2:06 left, and 14 rebounds.

Atlanta was led by Bogdan Bogdanovic with 22 points and Trae Young with 19 points and 13 assists. Clint Capela had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Hawks played the second half without forward John Collins, who had nine points and four rebounds before spraining his left ankle and leaving with 1:08 left in the first half. Collins stepped on Capela's foot as he was grabbing a rebound.

Charlotte Hornets 114 - 104 Washington Wizards

2:45 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets against the Washington Wizards in Week 15 of the NBA

Terry Rozier racked up 27 points and Gordon Hayward poured in 26 points as the Charlotte Hornets began a stretch of six straight road games by defeating the Wizards 114-104 in Washington.

Devonte' Graham added 17 points and Cody Zeller, coming off the bench, provided 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Hornets won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had another triple-double but his 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds were not numbers that were as impressive as a night earlier against the Indiana Pacers.

Rui Hachimura poured in 30 points on 12-for-25 shooting for the Wizards, who were denied their first three-game winning streak in more than a month. Robin Lopez, who shot 8 of 11 on field goals, had 16 points, Jerome Robinson notched 12 points and Alex Len had 10 points.

Washington, playing again without injured team scoring leader Bradley Beal, shot 41 per cent from the field, with Westbrook checking in at 7-for-20. The Wizards were 10-for-37 on 3s.

Westbrook was charged with five of Washington's 13 turnovers. Charlotte is 2-0 against the Wizards this season.