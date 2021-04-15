Luka Doncic's off-balance buzzer three lifts Dallas Mavericks over Memphis Grizzlies

Luka Doncic sank a stumbling, off-balance 3-point floater as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a stunning 114-113 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies.

Wednesday night's NBA results Milwaukee Bucks 130 - 105 Minnesota Timberwolves Brooklyn Nets 117 - 123 Philadelphia 76ers San Antonio Spurs 112 - 117 Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic 115 - 106 Chicago Bulls Los Angeles Clippers 100 - 98 Detroit Pistons New York Knicks 116 - 106 New Orleans Pelicans Indiana Pacers 132 - 124 Houston Rockets Golden State Warriors 147 - 109 Oklahoma City Thunder Dallas Mavericks 114 - 113 Memphis Grizzlies Miami Heat 106 - 123 Denver Nuggets Cleveland Cavaliers 103 - 90 Charlotte Hornets Washington Wizards 123 - 111 Sacramento Kings

Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with nine assists to help Dallas end a two-game slide. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points for the Mavericks.

Grayson Allen matched his career best of six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Grizzlies, but he missed two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to set the stage for Doncic's game-winning shot.

Dwight Powell rebounded Allen's second miss and the Mavericks called timeout with 1.8 seconds left. Doncic got the ball on the inbounds pass and his left foot was clearly behind the 3-point line as he got the shot up in time. It swished through the net.

Powell added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 11 points for the Mavericks.

Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 15 rebounds to extend his Memphis franchise-record double-double streak to 16 straight games. He also has reached double figures in rebounding in 23 consecutive contests.

Ja Morant scored 17 points, Dillon Brooks added 15 and Desmond Bane had 11 for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 5-3 in April.

Miami Heat 106 - 123 Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Jokic produced his 15th triple-double of the season and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 123-106.

Jokic finished with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. JaMychal Green scored 17 points off the Nuggets' bench, Aaron Gordon had 16 points, P.J. Dozier added 15 and Monte Morris had 11. The Nuggets ended a two-game slide that immediately followed an eight-game winning streak.

Bam Adebayo scored 21 points, Kendrick Nunn contributed 16, Jimmy Butler had 13 points and nine assists and Trevor Ariza also scored 13 for Miami.

Denver continued its stretch run to the postseason without Jamal Murray, who sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Monday night. Morris got the start at point guard, and more help could be on the way. The Athletic reported that the Nuggets were ready to sign guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract.

Golden State Warriors 147 - 109 Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen Curry scored 42 points in just three quarters of action, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 147-109 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry hit 11 3-pointers, his second consecutive game with 10 or more from behind the arc. It was Curry's eighth consecutive game with at least 30 points, including a 53-point effort Monday in Golden State's win over the Denver Nuggets.

Curry hit all eight of his shots from the field - including six 3-pointers - to score 25 third-quarter points as the Warriors put up 50 points in the quarter.

Golden State was 17 of 23 from the floor in the quarter, their highest-scoring period since January 2019.

Draymond Green had his fourth triple-double of the season and the 28th of his career, with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists. Green had seven assists in the third. Green, Curry and the other Warriors starters sat out the fourth quarter.

Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 22 points while Moses Brown added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles Clippers 100 - 98 Detroit Pistons

Reggie Jackson hit a go-ahead 20-foot jumper with 2.8 seconds left and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final five minutes and extended their winning streak to seven games with a 100-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Playing against his former team, Jackson scored 29 points. Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Luke Kennard added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Both of the Clippers' star forwards missed the game. Kawhi Leonard sat out for the third straight contest with right foot soreness.

Paul George was rested on the second game of a back-to-back. He scored 36 points in an 11-point victory at Indiana on Tuesday.

Jerami Grant, who missed the previous three games due to a sore right knee, led Detroit with 28 points. Saddiq Bey supplied 17 points for the Pistons, who were defeated by the Clippers in Los Angeles 131-124 on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks 130 - 105 Minnesota Timberwolves

Khris Middleton tallied 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in just over 25 minutes to help the Milwaukee Bucks secure a 130-105 road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Middleton helped the Bucks persevere without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed his sixth consecutive game as he continued to deal with a sore left knee. During that stretch, Milwaukee is 3-3.

The Bucks led wire-to-wire and by as many as 30 points as they picked up their second consecutive lopsided win without the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 24 points to lead the Timberwolves, who lost while playing without two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns for the second consecutive game and day.

Towns was listed as out for personal reasons a day after he reportedly opted out of playing against the Nets to spend time with his family on the one-year anniversary of his mother's death due to COVID-19.

Brook Lopez helped the Bucks dominate inside with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jrue Holiday totalled 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bobby Portis finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

San Antonio Spurs 112 - 117 Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby scored 22 points and Pascal Siakam added 20 points and 11 rebounds as shorthanded Toronto defeated the visiting San Antonio Spurs 117-112 in Tampa.

Toronto, playing without Fred VanVleet (suspension), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Gary Trent Jr. (right ankle soreness), and on the second night of a home back-to-back, were mostly in control after the first six minutes.

Friday's game was the second of a five-game homestand for Toronto after losing to Atlanta on Thursday, and it ended the Raptors' losing streak at two games overall.

San Antonio wrapped up a five-game road trip that saw it go 2-3. The Spurs also had a two-game winning streak snapped.

All five of the Raptors' starters scored in double figures. Malachi Flynn hit for 16 points, Khem Birch tallied 14, and Chris Boucher scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Yuta Watanabe contributed 11 points off the bench for Toronto.

Derrick White led the Spurs with 25 points, with Patty Mills scoring 23, DeMar DeRozan finishing with 19 points and 11 assists, and Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson hitting for 11 and 10 points, respectively.